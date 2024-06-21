Featherstone Rovers swoop for new halfback with ex-Super League playmaker

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have swooped for Dec Patton in a bid to bolster their own ranks during the 2024 Championship campaign.

The Championship club has struggled in the halves following the serious injury suffered by Frenchman Thomas Lacans, with new recruit Greg Eden playing alongside Paul Turner in recent weeks.

However, Patton will undoubtedly help James Ford’s side with his superb kicking game and intelligent rugby brain, something which Rovers know all too well with the ex-Bradford Bulls man tearing Featherstone to shreds in Swinton Lions’ 42-40 win over Rovers a fortnight ago.

