Ex-Super League forward Keith Mason reinstated as parliamentary candidate ahead of General Election

FORMER Super League forward Keith Mason has been reinstated as a parliamentary candidate for the British Workers’ Party ahead of the General Election on Thursday.

The Workers Party of Great Britain is currently led by Galloway, who was elected as Member of Parliament for Rochdale earlier this year in a by-election.

However, Galloway previously took to X to reveal that Mason had been stood down for alleged “anti-Islamic bigotry”.

Galloway posted: “I have sacked Keith Mason as I earlier sacked candidates for anti-Semitism. Mason apologised for his historic tweets which were published when he was indeed guilty of anti-Islamic bigotry. It seems repentance is not enough in the elections game however. So he’s gone. I hope he keeps standing up for Gaza and continues his journey on the right path. @WorkersPartyGB”.

That being said, Mason is now back in the hotseat to contest the Wakefield and Rothwell constituency.

He posted on X: “24 years ago as a young 18 year old I was playing first team professional rugby league for @WTrinityRL. Fast forward 24 years, I’m standing as a parliamentary candidate for MP of Wakefield & Rothwell.

“I guess you couldn’t write it! But Wakefield is in my blood the team that give me my first opportunity to live out my boyhood dream to play professional rugby league.

“And now I’m giving back to the city and I’m here to clean up the mess labour have left it in. I’m the man for the job, vote for me and I promise you I will deliver.

“@WorkersPartyGB.”

Mason, who won the Challenge Cup in 2004 with St Helens, has had several parts in several television dramas such as: Peaky Blinders, Bulletproof, Cold Feet. He also starred in imperative, Killers Anonymous, Missing Goods and the upcoming feature film Jack Stall Is Dead and thriller Skin Traffik.

