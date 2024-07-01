Sky Sports to go ahead with two Super League fixtures despite clash with England football’s quarter-final fixture

SKY SPORTS are still set to go ahead with two Super League fixtures this weekend, despite them clashing with England’s quarter-final clash with Switzerland in the European Football Championships.

England, who secured their place in the last eight following a less than convincing extra-time win over Slovakia yesterday, will take place on Switzerland on Saturday evening with a kick-off time of 5pm.

Leeds Rhinos’ home fixture against London Broncos is also scheduled for Saturday, but with a kick-off time of 3pm.

Meanwhile, Hull KR will host Catalans Dragons on Saturday night with a kick-off time of 5.30pm, meaning that fans of both sides will miss the England quarter-final.

However, when approached by League Express, an RFL spokesperson said that the game cannot be moved due to issues around flight timings.

That means that it is not feasible for the fixture to be changed at such short notice.

