Ex-Super League referee identifies the main problem at Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS have had an inconsistent start to the 2023 Super League season to say the least.

With three wins from seven games, Rohan Smith’s side have been red hot and freezing cold at times, with wins over St Helens and Catalans Dragons contrasting heavily with poor performances and losses to Castleford Tigers and Hull KR.

For former Super League referee Ian Smith, the problem is clear: the West Yorkshire side lacks leaders who can inspire those around them when the going gets tough.

Smith tweeted: “Leeds have always had good leaders in the team who they could rely on when things are going against them, this doesn’t seem to have any out and out leaders.”

Smith went on: “You either bring in ‘leaders’ or they step up from within when the going gets tough, there are some outstanding players at Leeds but with respect to them all I can’t see a, Sinfield, Peacock, JJB, Barrie Mac, Maguire, Burrow and tbh I could keep going with the names of others.”

Of course, Smith didn’t appoint a captain for the 2023 season, instead putting together a leadership group. Smith, however, believes that there is no one to stand up and take responsibility when the going gets tough.