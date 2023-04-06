Castleford Tigers deepen Wakefield Trinity’s woes with ugly Super League win

CASTLEFORD TIGERS retained the bragging rights with a hard-fought if ugly win over local rivals Wakefield Trinity.
The Tigers started the brighter of the two sides, a brilliant Jack Broadbent break set the platform for Paul McShane to crash over from dummy-half. McShane converted from in front for a 6-0 lead.
A period of sustained Wakefield pressure came to nought, with both sides making mistakes aplenty in the first-half.
It really wasn’t a game for the neutral, but it soon kicked into life when a Will Dagger kick was intercepted by McShane, who set Greg Eden on his way for a scintillating score. McShane converted to make it 12-0.
Dagger’s kick-off went out on the full and the Tigers were able to force a drop-out with three minutes remaining, but the Castleford attack came to nought and Trinity held on for the break with the hosts leading 12-0.
Bureta Faraimo and Jacob Miller both knocked on early in the second-half to hand Trinity two golden opportunities and they finally took advantage when Samisoni Langi powered his way over. Mason Lino missed the conversion as Castleford led 12-4.
Morgan Smith kicked a 40/20 as Wakefield had all the attack in the opening exchanges, but this time the Castleford defence stood firm.
Joe Westerman was sent to the sinbin for a trip on the hour, but Trinity had missed their chance and in their first attack of the second-half, the Tigers had their third with Eden going in at the corner. McShane missed the conversion to give Trinity a glimmer at 16-4.
But, even though Lee Kershaw saw the line, the Tigers held on for a priceless two points.
Castleford Tigers
1 Niall Evalds
5 Bureta Faraimo
4 Mahe Fonua
3 Jordan Turner
2 Greg Eden
17 Jack Broadbent
7 Jacob Miller
14 Nathan Massey
9 Paul McShane
23 Suaia Matagi
10 George Griffin
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
Substitutes
8 George Lawler
11 Kenny Edwards
20 Muizz Mustapha
38 Luis Johnson
Tries: McShane, Eden 2
Goals: McShane 2/3
Wakefield Trinity
33 Will Dagger
18 Lee Kershaw
4 Reece Lyne
21 Samisoni Langi
34 Innes Senior
20 Morgan Smith
7 Mason Lino
35 Nathan Mason
9 Liam Hood
10 Jai Whitbread
31 Sam Hewitt
11 Matty Ashurst
13 Jay Pitts
Substitutes
14 Jordy Crowther
15 Liam Kay
17 Renouf Atoni
19 Kevin Proctor
Tries: Langi
Goals: Lino 0/1