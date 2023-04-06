Castleford Tigers deepen Wakefield Trinity’s woes with ugly Super League win

CASTLEFORD TIGERS retained the bragging rights with a hard-fought if ugly win over local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

The Tigers started the brighter of the two sides, a brilliant Jack Broadbent break set the platform for Paul McShane to crash over from dummy-half. McShane converted from in front for a 6-0 lead.

A period of sustained Wakefield pressure came to nought, with both sides making mistakes aplenty in the first-half.

It really wasn’t a game for the neutral, but it soon kicked into life when a Will Dagger kick was intercepted by McShane, who set Greg Eden on his way for a scintillating score. McShane converted to make it 12-0.

Dagger’s kick-off went out on the full and the Tigers were able to force a drop-out with three minutes remaining, but the Castleford attack came to nought and Trinity held on for the break with the hosts leading 12-0.

Bureta Faraimo and Jacob Miller both knocked on early in the second-half to hand Trinity two golden opportunities and they finally took advantage when Samisoni Langi powered his way over. Mason Lino missed the conversion as Castleford led 12-4.

Morgan Smith kicked a 40/20 as Wakefield had all the attack in the opening exchanges, but this time the Castleford defence stood firm.

Joe Westerman was sent to the sinbin for a trip on the hour, but Trinity had missed their chance and in their first attack of the second-half, the Tigers had their third with Eden going in at the corner. McShane missed the conversion to give Trinity a glimmer at 16-4.

But, even though Lee Kershaw saw the line, the Tigers held on for a priceless two points.

Castleford Tigers

1 Niall Evalds

5 Bureta Faraimo

4 Mahe Fonua

3 Jordan Turner

2 Greg Eden

17 Jack Broadbent

7 Jacob Miller

14 Nathan Massey

9 Paul McShane

23 Suaia Matagi

10 George Griffin

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes

8 George Lawler

11 Kenny Edwards

20 Muizz Mustapha

38 Luis Johnson

Tries: McShane, Eden 2

Goals: McShane 2/3

Wakefield Trinity

33 Will Dagger

18 Lee Kershaw

4 Reece Lyne

21 Samisoni Langi

34 Innes Senior

20 Morgan Smith

7 Mason Lino

35 Nathan Mason

9 Liam Hood

10 Jai Whitbread

31 Sam Hewitt

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

Substitutes

14 Jordy Crowther

15 Liam Kay

17 Renouf Atoni

19 Kevin Proctor

Tries: Langi

Goals: Lino 0/1