Ex-Super League referee James Child explains why Captain’s Challenge rule has not been introduced and its issues

FORMER Super League referee James Child has explained why the Captain’s Challenge has not yet been introduced into the northern hemisphere.

The rule has had a long service in the NRL, where captains of respective teams can challenge a decision made by an official in a bid to get that decision overturned.

A centralised bunker, of course, has helped with that a well as numerous camera angles. And Child believes that logistical issues has stopped the rule being brought in in Super League as of yet.

“I think it’s more to do with logistics, not every stadium has a big screen, the confirmation as to the number of cameras at each TV game probably hasn’t been determined yet, and it hasn’t been determined whether video referees will be in a bunker or at the ground,” Child said on the Forty20 TV podcast.

“Until you iron out all those questions you can’t look to implement a significant law change. I don’t think people quite understand how significant a law change is.”

As well as that, Child points to the duration of a game as things stand, with live Sky Sports games often going past 10pm without the Captain’s Challenge even being present.

“The Captain’s Challenge operated in the World Cup but it probably didn’t operate the same way as it does in the NRL. Replays were a little bit slow to come through and then that has a knock on effect for the total duration of the game from start to finish.

“If you’re not careful, with the Captain’s Challenge, you will push well beyond 10pm. And more incidents that might result in a yellow or red card from foul play, that will more likely introduce the video referee giving advice to the on-field referee as to the outcome.

“The total duration of a game is likely to become longer irrespective of the Captain’s Challenge. If you have a limited number of cameras and you can’t determine the outcome, the team retains the Captain’s Challenge and could you end up with three or four that are inconclusive. All that does in my view is slow the game down which is the opposite of what we want to do.”

