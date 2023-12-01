Who is Martin Clive Jepson? – Castleford Tigers’ newest director that has taken “significant control”

CASTLEFORD TIGERS fans were in a buoyant mood on Friday morning when it had been revealed that a new director had been appointed at The Jungle.

Taking “significant control” which means over a 25 per cent stake but not more than 50 per cent, leaving Ian Fulton as the majority shareholder, Martin Clive Jepson is the person on everyone’s lips in the West Yorkshire town.

But, who is Martin Clive Jepson?

Jepson is the founder of Ergo Real Estate – a company that is now five years old having been established back in November 2018 and is number one ranked Fund Manager in the MSCI Index 2021 and 2022.

A graduate of the University of the West of England, 61-year-old Jepson began his career in the property industry as a development director at Delancey/Milner Estates back in 1995.

From there, he became the London Director of the Taylor Woodrow Property Company, meaning he was responsible for all commercial developments within the Taylor Woodrow portfolio with schemes including K2 at St Katherines, Eastcheap Court and 10 King Williams Street.

After two years with Taylor Woodrow, Jepson was appointed Chief Executive of SOUTHSIDE CAPITAL LIMITED before moving on to become the UK Managing Director of Howard Holdings in 2005.

In 2008, he was appointed as Managing Director for the London Office Portfolio, comprising approximately 20% of the Hammerson business worth £1 billion.

But, Jepson’s rise didn’t stop there and, in 2011, he became the President and COO of Brookfield Property Partners before setting up Ergo in late 2018.

Almost instantly, Jepson and Ergo formed a £300m joint venture partnership with NFUM, Aver Property LP, aimed at the value add sector, demonstrating the 61-year-old’s wealth.

Ergo is based in London, but Jepson himself is a Castleford native and his company have been part of the club’s commercial family since 2020.

They were Niall Evalds’ player sponsor in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and moved on to become shirt sleeve sponsors in 2022 and 2023.

For Castleford, it is a positive sign that the club is heading in the right direction off the field after uncertainty around future ownership during the 2023 Super League season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.