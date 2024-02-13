Ex-Super League referee Phil Bentham linked with return to rugby league

FORMER Super League referee Phil Bentham is being linked with a return to rugby league.

Bentham, who is currently a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Coach for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in the football industry, has applied to become the Head of Match Officials at the RFL, League Express understands.

Of course, there is a vacancy at the top of the organisation following Steve Ganson’s exit from the position which was confirmed at the start of this calendar year.

Bentham has a rich history with rugby league, having officiated seven major finals during his career, including the 2011 and 2014 Super League Grand Finals, as well as four Challenge Cup finals and the 2014 Four Nations Final in New Zealand.

He was forced to hang up his whistle in 2018 following a collision with Widnes forward Chris Houston which resulted in him suffering a slipped disc in his neck.

Bentham then took up the role of match officials coach before combining that with the head of match officials role whilst Ganson was on leave back in 2021.

The former referee resigned from both positions in March 2021, but he has throw his hat into the ring to return to the sport.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.