The six highest Super League Round One attendances since 1996

THURSDAY NIGHT’S derby between Hull FC and Hull KR will be the Black and Whites’ best opening round attendance in the Super League era, and also to be the highest gate for an opening night Super League fixture since 2007.

Hull FC’s previous best Round One home attendance was 17,080 for the visit of Leeds Rhinos in 2005.

The record attendance for a Round One Super League fixture was set when Wigan Warriors played Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium in February 2007.

The highest aggregate attendance for a six-match opening round since the start of Super League in 1996 was set in 2004, with a figure of 69,499.

That produced an average attendance of 11,583 which has remained the highest for the opening round in the 28 previous Super League seasons.

The highest aggregate attendance of 78,090 came in 2010 when Super League was a 14-team competition meaning there were seven fixtures, with an average attendance of 11,158.

Highest Round One attendances since 1996

21,693 – Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves, 2007

19,500 – Headingley double header, 2020

17,873 – Paris St Germain v Sheffield Eagles, 1996

17,267 – Bradford Bulls v Wigan Warriors, 2004

17,080 – Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos, 2005

17,009 – St Helens v Warrington Wolves, 2009

