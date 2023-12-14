Ex-Super League referee Tim Alouani-Roby takes up unique job following rugby league exit

FORMER Super League referee Tim Alouani-Roby has taken up a new job following his exit from rugby league.

Alouani-Roby officiated 75 games in Super League, including the 2014 Grand Final, before leaving for the NRL the year after.

After being a touch judge for his first 12 months, he was appointed as an assistant referee for the first time in the NRL in August 2016 before making 21 appearances in the middle.

However, in 2022, he was involved in a lawsuit following his exit from the NRL in 2020, arguing that the NRL had allegedly ‘victimised’ him over union membership and over-exerting him despite the official suffering from illness-induced fatigue.

Since then, Alouani-Roby has gone into the world of journalism and media and now he has taken up the role as editor of Indesign Media Asia Pacific.

Alouani-Roby posted on LinkedIn: “I’m pleased to announce that I’ve taken up a full-time role as editor with Indesign Media Asia Pacific. It follows the completion of my third degree – this time, in architecture at the University of Sydney.”

The company was founded in 2000 by CEO Raj Nandan and, according to the company’s website, “is the leading resource on Architecture and Design in the Asia Pacific. With a focus on innovation, the Indesign brand encompasses print, digital, events and specialised content, offering access to the widest and most engaged audience in the region.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.