What St George Illawarra Dragons boss Shane Flanagan has said about potential move for St Helens star Jack Welsby

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH this morning claimed that NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons have begun talks with St Helens star Jack Welsby,

22-year-old Welsby has won it all in the UK so far, scooping up four Grand Final titles, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

The playmaker still has two years left on his contract at Saints, but that isn’t stopping St George from trying.

League Express contacted Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan about a potential move for Welsby to which he replied: “You don’t know if you don’t try. We haven’t dealt with St Helens as yet.”

Flanagan is determined to rebuild the Dragons after a number of disappointing years in the NRL, with a third-bottom finish in 2023 underlining the downfall of St George.

Welsby himself previously said: “My main focus at the moment is keeping myself fit – I’m back in at the end of December to start training for the New Year,” Welsby said on James Graham’s The Bye Round podcast.

“But I’d be lying if I said the NRL and testing myself against the best wasn’t something that interests me.

“I’m still contracted at Saints for two more years, and it would be a hard place to leave as I love it there so much.

“I’m not saying it’s something I’m looking at doing, but it is an interest, especially how luring it is sometimes. It’s a decision I’ll come to if it ever pops up.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.