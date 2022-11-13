Ex-Super League star Jackson Hastings reportedly meets with club officials ahead of potential move

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings has reportedly met with officials from another club ahead of a potential move away from the Wests Tigers.

The Australian halfback has been subject to much speculation over his future following the November 1 deadline, with his current Wests deal running out at the end of 2023.

Now, it’s been reported by the Daily Telegraph that Hastings has met with Newcastle Knights representatives ahead of a potential move to the Hunter club.

And it’s fair to say that Knights assistant coach Andrew Johns is a big fan.

“I think he goes really well,” Johns said. “He went to England to learn his trade and he’s come back a tremendous player.

“Some of his games this year were absolutely sensational.

“I did some work with him years ago at the Roosters.

“I found him to be a really respectable young fella.

“It’s hard for a young halfback at a club with big personalities. It can be intimidating.”

Hastings made a big name for himself in the UK with Salford having endured a difficult time in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles.

He won the Man of Steel with the Red Devils before moving to Wigan where he helped the club to the Super League Grand Final in 2020.