Kevin Proctor keen to embrace new Wakefield Trinity challenge

KEVIN PROCTOR insists he is as “hungry to succeed” as ever as he embarks on a new challenge in Super League at Wakefield.

The 33-year-old forward has played 22 times for New Zealand and has also hit the heights on the club scene.

He was part of the Melbourne Storm team who won the NRL Grand Final in 2012, as well as the side who beat Leeds in the World Club Challenge two years earlier until that title was stripped from the club for salary-cap breaches.

Proctor departed for Gold Coast Titans in 2017 but was sacked in July this year for posting a video of himself vaping at half-time during a match in which he was 19th man.

Now he is bringing the experience of almost 300 NRL appearances to England after signing a one-year deal at Trinity.

“The challenge is something I’m really looking forward to,” said Proctor, who has Scottish heritage through a great-great-grandparent.

“I’m hoping my experience will complement the squad and all the young blokes who are a part of it.

“I’m really hungry to succeed and can’t wait for the journey to start.”

Alongside halfback Morgan Smith from Featherstone, Proctor is one of only two new signings Wakefield have secured so far this close-season.

More additions are sought after, following the departure of ten first-team players.

Even after Proctor’s arrival, Trinity have quota spots available due to the exit of captain Jacob Miller to Castleford, the retirement of Bill Tupou and the release of David Fifita and Tinirau Arona.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.