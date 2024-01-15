Ex-Super League star Jake Webster details the knee problems left by rugby league as he gives verdict on new role at Keighley Cougars

EVERYONE knows that rugby league players are some of the toughest sportsmen and women out there.

But, the physicality of the game sometimes leaves a lasting impression on players’ bodies.

That can be true of former Hull KR and Castleford Tigers hero Jake Webster, who, at 40-years-old, played the final game of his career in a testimonial clash for Keighley Cougars against former side Castleford at the weekend.

In order to prepare for that game, Webster trained for a fortnight – something which was incredibly difficult given the knee issues he suffered with throughout his career.

“It’s been difficult getting back to it as I hadn’t done anything since Keighley’s game against Bradford last year. I’d been training for the last week or two but the body wasn’t agreeing with it, my knees are shot,” Webster told League Express.

“My knees are not good at all, if it’s not one it’s the other! They are both pretty shot, but I was hoping the adrenaline gets me through it, whether it was five, ten or 15 minutes.

“I don’t know if I will need them replaced, it will all depend on whether I want to run around again!

At present, Webster is now the Cougars’ Director of Rugby after Webster first dipped his toe into the off-field world in late 2022.

The 40-year-old was appointed as Keighley’s commercial executive before the ex-New Zealand international was elevated to his Director of Rugby role in May 2023 – and it’s certainly a different challenge.

“It’s a bit different, it was quite difficult at first because I wanted to be on the field but then the body doesn’t let you sometimes.

“I’m very grateful for Ryan (O’Neill) and Kaue (Garcia) and the Keighley club for giving me a pathway to still stay involved in rugby league – just on the other side of the fence.

“It is difficult at first but it’s about building relationships with different clubs, teams, agents and players which is all a learning curve for me.

“But you’ve got to come into the real world eventually after playing rugby league for so long and this is a good place to do it.

“I see it as my future for now, I’m still doing my Level 3 coaching so I’m giving myself a few options.

“I still want to be involved in the game in some capacity, it would be silly to go into something else after doing this all of my life.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.