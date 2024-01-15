Odds revealed for each Super League club’s top try-scorer in 2024

SUPER LEAGUE sponsors Betfred have revealed the odds for each Super League club’s top try-scorer for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski scooped the top try-scorer award after crossing the whitewash 28 times, with Catalans Dragons flyer Tom Johnstone and Leigh Leopards veteran Josh Charnley behind the Lebanese international with 27.

Going into 2024, Miski is again tipped to be Wigan’s top try-scorer with odds of 7/4 whilst Johnstone and Charnley are 6/4 for the Dragons and Leopards respectively.

Matty Ashton is being tipped to be the Warrington Wolves’ main man at 7/4, likewise Ash Handley at Leeds Rhinos whilst Darnell McIntosh is 5/2 to be Hull FC’s four-point merchant in 2024.

New Salford Red Devils signing Ethan Ryan is 2/1 to top the try-scoring charts for Paul Rowley’s side as Jason Qareqare is 11/4 for Castleford Tigers.

Unsurprisingly, Tommy Makinson is being backed to cross the line most times for St Helens at 6/4, with Ryan Hall 2/1 for Hull KR and Adam Swift 2/1 for Huddersfield Giants.

Illiess Macani is tipped to be newly-promoted London Broncos’ main man next season with odds of 2/1.

Odds in full:

Castleford Tigers – Jason Qareqare – 11/4

Catalans Dragons – Tom Johnstone – 6/4

Huddersfield Giants – Adam Swift – 2/1

Hull FC – Darnell McIntosh – 5/2

Hull KR – Ryan Hall – 2/1

Leeds Rhinos – Ash Handley – 7/4

Leigh Leopards – Josh Charnley – 6/4

London Broncos – Illiess Macani – 2/1

Salford Red Devils – Ethan Ryan – 2/1

St Helens – Tommy Makinson – 2/1

Warrington Wolves – Matty Ashton – 7/4

Wigan Warriors – Abbas Miski – 7/4

