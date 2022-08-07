Ex-Super League star targets World Cup after Commonwealth Games appearance

By KEITH McGHIE

Former Super League winger Mason Caton-Brown has issued a “come and get me” call in an attempt to get ready to contend for a place with Jamaica in the Rugby League World Cup in the autumn.

Caton-Brown, now 29, appeared for Jamaica in last week’s Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens tournament, scoring almost half of the nation’s nine tries during the competition.

After a sobering start – a record 62-0 defeat to Australia – the prolific try-scoring Londoner, who scored 86 tries in just 116 appearances in the 13-man code, said: “I stopped playing Rugby League two or three years ago but have been on the Sevens circuit with Jamaica since then.

“I would like to get involved in the World Cup this autumn and have spoken to Jermaine Coleman (the Jamaican coach) about it, but I need to play some more Rugby League for that to happen.

“I’m looking to see if there are any opportunities and might get in touch with my old agent to see whether he knows of any openings.

“I need to get some games in to be included or even selected for the World Cup.”

In a seven-year career from 2013, Caton-Brown played predominantly with London Broncos, Salford and Wakefield Trinity, while also having short spells at Hemel Stages and Toronto Wolfpack.

He left Trinity in July 2019. Although he has missed this season’s signing deadline, which was 22 July, the fact that he has been out of the game for more than three years could facilitate his return in accordance with RFL regulations.

He is due to fly with Jamaica to Santiago in Chile from August 12-14 for a one-off 12-nation Challenger Series Sevens event, with winners earning the chance of a permanent place in the 2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series.

