RFL confirm venue plan for Million Pound Game

The RFL has quashed suggestions the Million Pound Game could be played at a neutral venue.

There have been claims that Headingley, having staged the Summer Bash instead of Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road, could also host the Championship promotion decider.

But the governing body confirmed the MPG, which is the culmination of a six-team play-off series, will, as usual, be played at the ground of whichever competing team finished highest in the table.

The top two, currently Leigh and Featherstone, will sit out the first set of play-off matches, with third at home to sixth and fourth hosting fifth in the eliminators.

In the semi-finals, the table-toppers will host the lowest-finishing eliminator winner, with the runners-up at home to the highest-finishing eliminator winner.

This year’s MPG, to be screened live by Premier Sports, is set for the weekend of October 1/2.

The League One play-off final will also be that weekend, with the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford taking place on Saturday, September 24.

The World Cup starts on Saturday, October 15, with England taking on Samoa in Newcastle and holders Australia facing Fiji at Headingley.

