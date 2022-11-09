Ex-Toulouse Olympique and Wigan Warriors prop Romain Navarrete joins new Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS have announced the signing of Toulouse Olympique prop Romain Navarrete.

The France international prop has signed a two-year deal with the club from the 2023 season.

Romain Navarrete said: “I am very happy to return to my club, where it all started. I would like to thank Steve McNamara and Bernard Guasch for trusting me. I have learned a lot during my time in England and I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to the club that gave me my chance. I can’t wait to be back to the Gilbert Brutus Stadium and do everything to help the Dragons to win new trophies.”

Romain Navarrete, who came through the development system, made his professional debut in 2016 under the Catalans jersey.

After having played 15 Super League games, he joined Wigan the next season. In his second season with the Warriors, he won the Super League thanks to an impressive 2018 season. He played 59 games for Wigan in 4 seasons, before moving on to London Broncos and Wakefield.

He then joined Toulouse in July 2021 where he helped the club to be promoted to the Super League for the first time in the club’s history. The prop has been one of their key players and scored 2 tries in 23 Super League games for TOXIII.

Romain Navarrete, 28, is back to the Dragons five years after having left the club.

A leader in the French squad, he participated to the 2017 World Cup in Australia before winning the European Championship in 2018. Out with a knee injury, he missed the World Cup.

Catalans Dragons headcoach Steve McNamara said: “We are delighted to bring Romain back to the Dragons. He is a strong powerful player who at the age of 28 has matured into a consistent performer. He will add great value to our squad.”