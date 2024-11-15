Ex-Wakefield, Leeds and Castleford winger Derrell Olpherts’ new club confirmed

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS continue to build their squad for 2025 with the signing of Derrell Olpherts on a one-year deal.

The experienced winger joins Featherstone from recently-promoted Wakefield Trinity.

The 32-year-old winger made his professional debut in 2012 with Dewsbury before spending the majority of career in Super League with spells at Salford, Castleford and Leeds.

After leaving the Rhino,s Olpherts joined his hometown club Trinity ahead of the 2024 campaign, scoring a staggering 27 tries in 28 appearances for the club in just one season.

Speaking to the club website about his deal, Olpherts said: “I’m really excited to make the switch the Featherstone. I can’t wait to get in on day one and rip into pre-season.

“I’m 32 now, so the opportunity to help mentor some of the younger members of the squad was one thing that really appealed to me.

“This year was one of the best and most consistent of my career so I’m looking to build on that momentum and make a positive impact on a really ambitious club.”

Featherstone Head Coach James Ford added: “We’re really happy to add Derrell to our squad for next season.

“He’s one of the most durable and experienced players in the Championship and will add so much to our club, both on and off the field.

“He’s durable, powerful and, as we’ve seen from his rugby at Championship and Super League level, is a prolific try scorer, I’m sure he’ll be a fan favourite in no time.”

