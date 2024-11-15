Son of ex-Wigan, Warrington, St Helens and Leigh hooker Mickey Higham signs for relegated side Swinton Lions

THE son of former Wigan, Warrington, St Helens and Leigh hooker, Mickey Higham, has signed for relegated Championship side Swinton Lions.

The Lions, who will ply their trade in League One in 2025, have snapped up Harry Higham, who has previously represented Salford Red Devils as well as Leigh Miners Rangers.

An outside back unlike his father, Harry also joins the son of former Warrington maverick Lee Briers, Reece Briers, at Heywood Road for next season.

Harry’s father, Mickey, ended his career in 2019 having made over 500 career appearances, including eight international appearances for Great Britain and England.

