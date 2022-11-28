Ex-Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons star Sam Williams finds new club for 2023 after being linked with Super League move

FORMER Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons halfback Sam Williams has found a new club for 2023 after being linked with a Super League move.

The diminutive playmaker left NRL side Canberra Raiders at the end of 2022 after his contract ran down with the Green Machine with Williams saying at the time that he had offers from the UK.

Williams said at the time: “There are opportunities over here in Australia and overseas in the Super League, but it is a decision that me and the family have to make, whether or not it is something we want to pursue.

“I’m lucky in the sense that my body has held up pretty well over the years and that I’m not moving on because I can’t get out of bed and go to training anymore.

“I don’t want to say it is the end but if there are opportunities we want to do as a family then we will look to do that too.”

However, the 31-year-old has now found a captain-coach role with the Queanbeyan Kangaroos in the Canberra Raiders Cup, and, Williams has been able to lure former St Helens’ Grand Final winning star Sia Soliola to the club.

It remains to be seen whether or not the halfback still has a future at the highest level, but, for now he is still working in the Australian capital.