Warrington Wolves’ George Williams former club ‘questioning’ lack of clause in contract

WARRINGTON Wolves star George Williams has been in the headlines in recent weeks.

Following a stellar World Cup campaign, in which he was named in the Team of the Tournament, the halfback has also been linked with a move back to the NRL.

Of course, Williams spent just 18 months in Australia with the Canberra Raiders before moving back home midway through the 2021 season after the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Before that, however, the England star had ripped up trees in the NRL, starring for the Raiders as the capital club went within 80 minutes of the Grand Final.

Upon exiting the Green Machine midway through 2021, it was thought that Williams would never return to the NRL, so much so that Canberra failed to put in a clause that is usually present with stars making the move to and from the NRL and Super League and vice versa.

At the weekend, The Sydney Morning Herald said: ” George Williams has been spreading the word that he wants a second stint in the NRL, leaving the Raiders questioning if they misjudged the England star’s intentions.

“Williams was very emotional when explaining his homesickness – so much so that the Raiders thought he’d never return to the NRL. How do we know that? Because they didn’t think it necessary to put a clause in his release saying that Canberra got first right of refusal if he did come back.”

Meanwhile, Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick sending out a stern message in response to potential speculation.

“George still has two years left to run on his contract with Warrington – end of story,” Fitzpatrick told The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

“You don’t sell your best players and we are happy with George and he is happy with us so he is staying right here.”