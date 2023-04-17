Ex-Wakefield Trinity player in brutal dig following 32-0 loss to Leigh Leopards

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are doing it tough at present with Mark Applegarth undergoing a baptism of fire in his first head coaching job.

The West Yorkshire side have been nilled five times in Super League 2023 – a record for the summer game – and sit rooted to the bottom of the table with no wins in nine games.

Before the season started, there was a big turnaround at Belle Vue with the likes of stalwarts Jacob Miller, David Fifita and Tinirau Arona moving on with the likes of Kevin Proctor, Renouf Atoni and Samisoni Langi coming in.

One of those that departed for France was youngster Isaac Shaw, who had spent most of the 2022 Super League season playing for Wakefield’s reserves.

Following Trinity’s 32-0 loss to the Leigh Leopards yesterday afternoon, Shaw took to social media to deliver a brutal dig at the club, tweeting: “32-0 and I’m still getting pay cheques to play in France 🤷🏽‍♂️ make it make sense . My agents number is attached at the bottom.”

Shaw made five appearances for Trinity since debuting in 2022 as well as an appearance on loan at Sheffield Eagles, but he moved to pastures new with Villeneuve Leopards in the Elite One French league.