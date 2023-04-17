Super League Attendances: Warrington Wolves with stunning record as Leeds Rhinos post impressive number

WELL that’s another round of Super League action and what a round of rugby league it was!

Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers kicked things off on Thursday night live on Sky Sports. Though it was far from a classic, there were touches of brilliance from the likes of Brodie Croft and Ryan Brierley as Paul Rowley’s men inflicted a 14-6 defeat on the Tigers – their seventh from nine games so far in 2023.

Wind the clock forward to Friday night and there were four games that took place, with Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors playing out a thriller at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. There were only three tries scored but what a game it was! Harry Smith was calm and collected as the Warriors ran out 13-6 winners.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants went up against the Catalans Dragons who had been beaten by Warrington last weekend. The Giants, led by a rampant Tui Lolohea, managed to overcome their French opponents in a well-deserved 26-14 turnaround whilst St Helens succumbed to another Super League loss as Hull KR ran out 26-14 winners at Craven Park to turn up the heat on the reigning champions.

At Headingley, Leeds Rhinos took on Hull FC – a side that had beaten them back in Round Two. This time, however, Rohan Smith got the better of his uncle Tony in a 34-10 drubbing that consigned the Black and Whites to second bottom in the Super League table.

Just one game took place on Sunday as the newly-promoted Leigh Leopards travelled to Belle Vue to take on Wakefield Trinity, who were still without a win in 2023. It became a painful afternoon for Mark Applegarth’s men with Adrian Lam’s side enjoying themselves in West Yorkshire with a 32-0 thrashing.

But, what were the attendances like this weekend?

Salford Red Devils 14-6 Castleford Tigers

4,468 at the Salford Stadium on Thursday night

Leeds Rhinos 34-10 Hull FC

12,644 at Headingley on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 6-13 Wigan Warriors

15,026 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Hull KR 26-14 St Helens

No attendance given at Craven Park on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants 26-14 Catalans Dragons

4,685 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night

Wakefield Trinity 0-32 Leigh Leopards

4,710 at Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon