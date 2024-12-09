Ex-Wakefield Trinity star Jason Demetriou finds new coaching role after South Sydney Rabbitohs axing

FORMER Wakefield Trinity captain Jason Demetriou has found a new coaching role following his axing by South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Demetriou, who helped Wakefield make the great escape from Super League relegation in 2006, was sacked just months into the 2024 NRL season.

In his first season in charge of the Rabbitohs, Demetriou guided the club to their fifth straight preliminary final, but missed out on the play-offs in 2023 and endured a difficult start to the 2024 campaign.

The 48-year-old was also on the coaching staff of the North Queensland Cowboys during their Grand Final-winning season of 2015 and has held a number of coaching roles throughout the NRL, with his latest position coming as PNG head coach in the Pacific Championships.

Now, Demetriou will lead the rugby league program at the prestigious Westfields Sports High School in 2025.

“We are excited to announce that Jason Demetriou is heading the coaching staff at Westfields Sports High School Rugby League program,” the school announced on social media.

“With his wealth of experience and proven track record in the NRL, Jason brings invaluable expertise to our players, helping to shape the next generation of rugby league talent.

“Jason’s leadership and dedication to developing players will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build on the legacy of excellence at Westfields Sports.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on our program and student-athletes.”

