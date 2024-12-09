Super League an ‘option’ for Brisbane Broncos halfback

SUPER LEAGUE is an ‘option’ for squeezed out Brisbane Broncos playmaker Jock Madden.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph which has claimed that Madden, who only signed a contract extension until the end of 2026 last season, will be the player to be the victim of Ben Hunt’s signing.

Hunt’s future has been well documented, with the 34-year-old exiting the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of 2024, as Brisbane swooped for their former hero.

Madden, however, has been given permission to talk to rival clubs, with The Daily Telegraph announcing that he would “thrive in Super League.”

The 24-year-old made 15 appearances for the Broncos in 2024, but head coach Michael Maguire appears willing to let him go given the plethora of playmakers at Red Hill.

Alongside captain Adam Reynolds, there is Hunt, Ezra Mam, Josh Rogers, Billy Walters and rising starlet Coby Black in the Broncos’ top 30 squad.

