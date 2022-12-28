Ex-Wakefield Trinity stars David Fifita and Tinirau Arona could link up at new club following Super League exits

FORMER WAKEFIELD TRINITY stars David Fifita and Tinirau Arona could link up at a new club following their Super League exits.

Both Fifita and Arona left Belle Vue at the end of the 2022 season after almost seven seasons at the club together with both men also travelling back home to Australia.

In that time, Fifita and Arona have outlined their desire to continue playing rugby league, with Fifita set to play a role for Central Coast side Entrance Tigers.

Arona, meanwhile, had previously revealed to League Express that he would “lace up his boots for another few seasons” if his body continued to feel good.

Now, the Cook Islands international could well be joining Fifita at the Entrance Tigers after Arona revealed to League Express that Fifita is doing his best to lure the former to the Central Coast club.

If the move does indeed happen it would mean that Arona and Fifita would be playing together for an eighth season.

Arona played 153 times for Wakefield since joining in 2016, with Fifita just shy of the 150-appearance mark after registering 141 appearances for the West Yorkshire club.