Super League signing hints at more arrivals at his new club following exit from relegated Toulouse Olympique

WITH regards to new signings, most Super League clubs will have conducted their business already for the 2023 season.

However, one club that is still on the lookout for new signings is the Catalans Dragons, who still have two quota spaces that need to be filled following the departures of Josh Drinkwater and Dylan Napa.

Incoming singing Romain Navarrete is one of a number of new signings to make their way to the Stade Gilbert Brutus, joining Tom Johnstone, Adam Keighran, Manu Ma’u and Siosiua Taukeiaho.

In his first interview for the Dragons since rejoining from relegated Super League side Toulouse Olympique, Navarrete has hinted at more recruits coming through the door as he looks to impress head coach Steve McNamara.

“It’s flattering when you’re a player and knowing that the coach wants you to return to the club but everything isn’t just handed to you. I will have to work hard and that’s why I’ve worked hard during these first six weeks of pre-season,” Navarrete told the Catalans’ YouTube channel.

“There are still some who will arrive and then I hope to make the team and show him (McNamara) that he’s right to have brought me back here.”

Navarrete also revealed that he would have liked to have rejoined Catalans sooner, but the independence he gained playing for the Wigan Warriors in the UK will stand him in good stead for the years ahead.

“I would have liked to have come back sooner, but after my years in England I want to show the Dragons the experience that I have gained there,” Navarrete continued.

“When one is alone in another country, you learn to become independent which will not only help me in everyday life but also in rugby terms.”