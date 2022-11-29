Ex-Wakefield Trinity winger Kyle Evans reveals heartache over search for new club following Super League exit

World Cup heroic winger Kyle Evans has revealed that he “never heard anything back” from Wakefield Trinity following the culmination of the 2022 Super League season.

Evans signed a short-term deal with West Yorkshire club Wakefield during 2022 after leaving rugby union side Doncaster and the winger made quite the impression, putting in enough good performances to be rewarded with a place in John Kear’s Wales squad for the Rugby League World Cup.

And, during the tournament, Welshman Evans certainly made his mark, going toe-to-toe with hulking Tonga international Siosifa Talakai in one particular game that attracted considerable attention throughout the rugby league fraternity.

Despite that superb tournament, the 32-year-old is still without a club for 2023 with Evans determined to continue chasing his 13-man code dream

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity Wakefield gave me, as that move to the club is what has given me my chance playing in rugby league and led me onto playing in the World Cup which has all been a dream come true,” Evans told League Express.

“It was an absolute honour to represent my country in the World Cup and i loved every minute of it.

“I was hoping for them (Wakefield) to re-sign me but sadly that didn’t happen. The season ended and I never heard anything back after that.

“I needed to play well in the World Cup for a chance to get signed up by clubs, and I felt confident I had done enough to be in with a chance. Unfortunately, I’m still waiting to get a club.”

In that sense, Evans is unemployed – something which he didn’t think would happen.

“To be in the position I am now, where I am effectively unemployed is really disheartening after being on such a high from the World Cup, it isn’t a situation I thought I would find myself in if I’m being totally honest.

“However, I am still remaining positive and hope that I will get a contract soon. I’m still keeping fit and in the gym and I’m ready and looking towards preseason.”

Surely, on the back such a whirlwind season, Evans will not be without a club for much longer.