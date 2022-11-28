Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward and father of St Helens’ Super League star to partake in celebrity cricket match

FORMER Leeds Rhinos halfback Bradley Clyde and Balmain Tigers legend Paul Sironen – the father of current St Helens star Curtis Sironen – are set to take part in a Sydney Thunder celebrity cricket match this summer.

Clyde, who played for the Rhinos in 2001 before retiring at the end of that season, is most well known for his spell with the Canberra Raiders in Australia with whom he played 178 games before moving to the Canterbury Bulldogs in 1999.

The 52-year-old will link up with Sironen who was part of the Balmain Tigers side that won successive titles in 1988 and 1989 in a charity cricket match, which will be held at the Sydney Showgrounds on Sunday, January 8 ahead of the Big Bash League derby against the Sydney Sixers.

Amongst those others playing will be Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen who missed most of the 2022 NRL season through injury.

Papenhuyzen and Clyde are part of ‘Team Thor’ and will be joined by Olympic Medallist boxing star Harry Garside, Fox Sports’ Megan Barnard and the CEO of Cricket NSW, Lee Germon.

Sironen will be a part of ‘Team Storm’ which also includes champion boxer in George Kambosos, Erin Holland from Channel 7, former Australian cricketer Doug Bollinger and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.