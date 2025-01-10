Ex-Warrington, Leeds and Bradford enforcer Adrian Morley takes up “very exciting” rugby league role

RUGBY LEAGUE CARES has confirmed the appointment of Adrian Morley as Player Ambassador and Wellbeing Manager.

Morley, 47, is regarded as one of the sport’s greatest ever players and in 2022 was inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding career with Leeds Rhinos, Sydney Roosters, Bradford Bulls, Warrington, Salford, England and Great Britain.

He was a Grand Final winner in both Super League and the NRL and is the only British player to be awarded a ‘Golden Cap’ by the RL International Federation having made over 50 international appearances.

The three-time Challenge Cup final winner will work alongside the wider RL Cares wellbeing team on a wide range of projects, as well as representing the charity in an ambassadorial role.

“I’m very excited by this opportunity to work with such a great organisation and am looking forward to building on the success RL Cares has achieved over recent years, in terms of its support for both players and the wider rugby league family,” Morley said.

“It’s been a privilege for me to support the charity over the last few years by taking part in the annual fundraising bike ride and the opportunity to work with such a committed team came at just the right time.”

RL Cares Director of Wellbeing Steve McCormack said: “We are thrilled to welcome Adrian on board and it’s very exciting to have such a hugely respected person working with us.

“Adrian knows what we do really well and shares all our values: he brings a wealth of experience from an outstanding professional career in both the UK and Australia and will enhance the important work done by staff across the charity.”