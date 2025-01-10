Pitch inspections scheduled for today following nine Challenge Cup postponements

THE big freeze has had a big impact on this weekend’s fixtures in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

Nine ties were called off yesterday and pitch inspections are taking place today at West Bowling and West Hull to determine whether the home grounds will be fit enough for, respectively, Cutsyke Raiders and Edinburgh Eagles to travel.

At this stage the only other matches still `on’ are:

Saturday 11 January

British Army v RAF (at Aldershot)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal (at Chiswick RUFC)

London Chargers v Oulton Raiders (at Chiswick RUFC)

Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge (at Ince)

Sunday 12 January 2025

Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook (at Aberavon Green Stars RUFC)

Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors (at Colchester Sports Park)

Ties already called off (with new dates shown) are:

Saturday 11 January

Crosfields v Maryport (now Saturday 18 January)

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Haresfinch (now Saturday 18 January)

Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar (now Saturday 18 January)

Mirfield v Royal Navy (now Saturday 18 January)

Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders (now Saturday 18 January)

Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC (now Saturday 18 January)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James (now Sunday 19 January, live on The Sportsman)

Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners (now Saturday 18 January, with live coverage on the BBC at 12.30pm)

Sunday 12 January

GB Police v York Acorn (now Sunday 19 January at Portico Panthers, St Helens)

Totalrl.com will provide updates regarding any further postponements.