Ex-Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants star’s major reason in joining Super League rivals Wigan Warriors

WIGAN WARRIORS appointed Matty Peet as head coach a year ago, hoping to inspire the Lancashire club to win trophies after a couple of seasons being trophyless.

Whilst Peet delivered on that promise with the Challenge Cup in 2022, the Wigan stalwart also set about changing and enhancing the culture at the DW Stadium.

That is something that attracted new signing Jake Wardle – who has signed a three-year deal with the Warriors – who left the Huddersfield Giants at the end of last season to join Peet on his quest.

Recently, Wardle has been helping at a local school alongside Wigan academy graduates Harry Smith and Sam Powell, and, it is this community culture that attracted the former Huddersfield man to the DW Stadium.

“The big things Matty Peet sold to me about Wigan were culture and this is a way to create that,” Wardle told Sky Sports.

“It’s about giving back to the kids as well who come and support us on game days as well as inspiring the next generation.

“Every club tries to do it and it’s about growing the game, so the more people who can get involved, the better (for the sport).”