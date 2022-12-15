Huddersfield Giants face major issue with owners of Super League stadium at risk of administration

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are facing a major issue with the owners of their Super League venue, the John Smith’s Stadium, at risk of administration.

The current owners, Kirklees Stadium Development Limited (KSDL), are said to be experiencing ‘severe cash flow difficulties’ which have been made worse by the current energy crisis, according to the Yorkshire Post.

Now, ‘full operational control’ is set to be handed over from Kirklees Council to Huddersfield Town, the latter whom failed to agree to a proposal that would have provided a £13 million relief fund for KSDL via a Community Trust last year.

With the rejection of that proposal, the council has been trying desperately to find a way of keeping KSDL out of administration – something which would greatly impact the Giants as well as football side Town – as “a form of statutory resolution (administration) will arise if no other action is taken.”

The John Smith’s Stadium, home of the Giants since 1993, is said to need £9 million worth of refurbishments in the next decade to continue playing in the venue until 2050.

Kirklees councillor Cahal Burke, (Lib Dems, Lindley), said: “I will be asking questions about the management and how we have ended up in this situation. Regarding administration, it’s disappointing when you see things going down that road. It’s unthinkable that Huddersfield Town and Giants matches could have ended up being played anywhere else.

“I think there could have been more transparency in terms of what Huddersfield people have been told. You don’t want things like this coming out as a shock.”