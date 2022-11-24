Ex-Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards winger Matty Russell makes Super League move

FORMER Toulouse Olympique and Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell has made a Super League move following the French club’s relegation from the top flight.

The winger has signed an initial 12-month contract at his former club Warrington with an option for a further year.

The Scotland international represented the Wire between 2014-18, scoring 31 tries in his 97 appearances. He was part of the side that lifted the League Leaders’ Shield in 2016 as well as scoring a try in the Challenge Cup Final that season.

The 29-year-old has played for Toronto, Leigh and Toulouse and will wear the number 34 shirt this season.

Russell said: “To get another chance at this great club means everything.

“It only feels like yesterday I was here! It’s great to be back and I’m very grateful for the opportunity. Once I heard Warrington were interested and I spoke to Daryl [Powell] and Karl [Fitzpatrick] it was a no brainer for me to re-sign.

“I feel I’m coming back a much better player and I want to bring my value to the team. “Physically I’ve developed a lot from when I first arrived. Away from the field also I’m coming back more professional and want to be a role model which will hopefully reap the rewards on the field also.

“It’ll be great to see the fans again and connect with them. There’ll be some familiar faces I’m sure.

“If we can find top form, which I’m very confident this team is capable of, there’s no doubt we can push for finals this year.”