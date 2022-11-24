What Daryl Powell said about new Warrington Wolves signing following injury woe to Super League star

DARYL Powell has continued his recruitment as Warrington Wolves boss with the acquisition of Super League players Josh Drinkwater and Matty Russell in recent days.

The addition of Russell may well have raised eyebrows considering Warrington’s willingness to release the winger a number of years ago.

However, with Connor Wrench still sidelined with a horrendous ACL injury, Powell has been scouring the market for more depth in the outside backs, with Russell more than ticking that box.

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Daryl Powell added: “We’ve been looking around since the end of last season to give us more strength and depth in our outside backs, particularly with Connor Wrench being injured for the first part of the season.”

Powell also explained just how motivated Russell is to succeed at the Cheshire club in his second spell.

“An opportunity to sign Matty came up and, having played against him last season, I believe he will offer us some great strength in depth on our wings. As a powerful dynamic runner he can really create havoc in defences on kick returns.

“I’ve sat down with him and talked in detail about what we need from our players over this coming season. He is highly motivated and I believe he will be a quality acquisition for the club.”