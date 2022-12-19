Ex-Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils star Ben Murdoch-Masila signs for new club following Super League interest

FORMER Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils star Ben Murdoch-Masila has signed for a new club following Super League interest.

Murdoch-Masila had been heavily linked with a move to the Catalans Dragons – as well as a number of other Super League sides, but the Tongan powerhouse is set to sign on the dotted line for another Dragons.

This time it will be the St George Illawarra Dragons who have won the race for his signature, with Murdoch-Masila rejecting a move to Europe and the UK, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 31-year-old has made 85 NRL appearances, but made his name in Super League with Warrington and Salford, registering over 120 appearances for both sides.

Meanwhile, he will become only the third signing for the Red Vee with the Dragons adding Wests Tigers duo Zane Musgrove and Jacob Liddle.