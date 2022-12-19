How social media reacted to ex-Leeds Rhinos man Luke Gale’s new club following Hull FC exit

IN case you missed it yesterday, former Man of Steel Luke Gale has a new club – Keighley Cougars in the Championship.

Following his exit from Hull FC, Gale had been training on his own in a bid to keep himself fit for when the inevitable calls from interested clubs came along.

As well as Championship offers, the halfback was also said to have been courting interest from Super League clubs which makes Keighley’s coup even more impressive.

Following such a major move ahead of what promises to be one of the most interesting Super League and Championship seasons in history, here is how social media reacted to the news.

One Twitter user stated: “Cougars have one hell of a squad this season.” – And no one can really disagree with him there.

That sentiment was echoed by another Twitter user who tweeted: “What a signing. 💪🏻🤙🏻👏🏻. To all involved absolutely amazing. Cougars Cougars boing boing.” – That being said, the ‘boing boing’ perhaps takes some explanation.

Another Twitter user called Steve hailed the signing: “Top signing that for the Cougars – interesting season ahead.”

One Halifax fan welcomed Gale’s signature, stating: “Great signing for Keighley. Will be a great local derby against them at The Shay.”

Another labelled it a “Statement of intent. 💪🏻🏳️‍🌈 Keighley Cougars in Championship, here we come.”

One fan believed that the move could see Keighley earn promotion in 2023, stating: “I said it a few months ago before all this. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Keighley in Super League 2024. Genuinely. They will give Toulouse and Featherstone a real run for their money next year. Come back to this tweet in 12 months time.”

Another feels it is again a statement of intent by the Cougars: “Did anybody see this one coming. Cougars laying down their intentions for the Championship next year.”