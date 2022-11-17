Ex-Warrington Wolves and Toulouse Olympique man Matty Russell wants Super League move

FORMER Warrington Wolves and Toulouse Olympique man Matty Russell wants a Super League move.

That’s according to French publication, Treize Mondiale, which has reported that Russell desires to stay in the UK top flight after suffering relegation with Toulouse in 2022.

Russell is one of a number of free agents still on the market following the decision not to renew his contract with the French side.

The 29-year-old would bring a wealth of experience to any Super League side following over 150 career appearances with most of those coming in a Warrington Wolves shirt.

Interestingly, Russell began his career with the Wigan Warriors with whom he played just two games before a spell on loan at Hull FC yielded six appearances.

A move to Warrington ahead of the 2014 season kickstarted his Super League career and he played almost 100 games for the Cheshire club.

Russell signed for Toronto Wolfpack and Leigh Leopards in 2020 and 2021 respectively before making the move to France for 2022.