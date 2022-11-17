Super League and French clubs express interest in Catalans Dragons centre Samisoni Langi

SUPER League and French clubs have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Catalans Dragons centre Samisoni Langi.

The French international, who played for Les Blues in the Rugby League World Cup, has been left without a club following Catalans’ decision not to renew his contract after five years at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Now, according to Treize Mondial, a number of clubs are circling the 29-year-old as he plans his next professional move.

Langi first came to UK shores back in 2017, signing for the Leigh Leopards. There he spent just one season before making the move to Catalans where he has been ever since.

With over 100 appearances to his name for the Dragons, it was a surprise when Langi was announced as one of those leaving Steve McNamara’s side.

With a wealth of experience under his belt as well as Tonga and France international caps, there should be no shortage of suitors for Langi.