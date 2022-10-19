Ex-Warrington Wolves forward banned for four years from all sport by UK Anti-Doping Agency

A former Warrington Wolves forward has been banned for four years from all sport by the UK Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for a banned substance.

Ben Harrison, who played over a decade for the Warrington Wolves, had come out of retirement to ply his trade for the Barrow Raiders in 2020.

However, he has now been banned until 2025, with his ban backdated to 2021 following an ‘adverse finding’ in a urine sample that was returned in the latter year.

The jurisdiction on the UKAD website stated: “Charge 1, 28 April 2021, presence of a Prohibited Substance in a Sample (drostanolone). Drostanolone is and has long been on the 2021 World AntiDoping Agency (“WADA”) list of Prohibited Substances. Whilst Mr Harrison had a Therapeutic Use Exemption for some medication, he had none for drostanolone.”

Harrison made 220 appearances for Warrington in an illustrious career, winning three Challenge Cups and appearing in two Grand Finals for the Cheshire club.

The forward also made five appearances for Barrow in the 2021 season.