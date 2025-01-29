Ex-Warrington Wolves halfback Tyrone Roberts finds new club

FORMER Warrington Wolves halfback Tyrone Roberts has found a new club aged 33.

Roberts played for Warrington in 2018, registering six tries, 43 goals and two drop goals for the Cheshire club as he helped guide them to a Super League Grand Final.

The Wolves went down to the Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford that season, with Roberts returning to the NRL after just one season in Super League.

During his NRL career, Roberts made over 150 appearances for Newcastle Knights, Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane.

Having last played professional rugby league in 2022 with the Brisbane Broncos, Roberts has moved teams from Northern United to the Ballina Seagulls in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) competition for the 2025 season.

“With the Club coming off the back of the 2024 1st grade Minor and Major Premierships and Club Championship the Seagulls are looking to go back to back and working hard towards a 3rd straight Minor Premiership and Grand Final with training to once again be at a high level and great depth for First Grade spots,” the club said.

“We have a number of new additions headed by ex NRL halfback Tyrone Roberts and 2023 NRRRL player of the year Oliver Regan.

“Also 2024 NRRRL player of the year Anthony Colman is back to captain and the majority of the squad returning for the 2025 season!”