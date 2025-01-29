Ex-Wakefield and Bradford maverick Jarrod Sammut finds new club

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have announced the signing of former Super League halfback Jarrod Sammut on a one-year deal.

The Maltese international has had spells at Bradford Bulls, London Broncos, Wakefield Trinity, and Wigan Warriors throughout his career.

The 37-year-old spent the end of last season at neighbours Bradford Bulls and helped the side get to the Championship semi-final in the play-offs.

The maverick halfback started his career in the NRL playing for Penrith Panthers back in 2007, before heading to the Super League in 2010 to play for North Wales Crusaders and helped spearhead the Welsh side.

Head Coach, Jake Webster said: “Jarrod will now link up with the likes of Izaac Farrell, Jack Miller and Ben Dean and just share some of his experience with the halves in this team.

“Jaz and I are well versed and I know what he is capable of, he can play anywhere in the spine and that’s something I am looking to develop as the year goes on. His arrival adds competition for places and raises standards.”