Ex-Warrington Wolves man John Bateman issued warning ahead of return to Wests Tigers

FORMER Warrington Wolves man John Bateman has been issued a warning ahead of his return to Wests Tigers.

The back-rower, who is currently still in the UK ahead of England’s autumn international Test Series against Samoa, joined Warrington towards the back end of the 2024 Super League season after falling out of favour with the Wests hierarchy this year.

However, despite making the move to the northern hemisphere on a short-term deal, there was never any worry that Bateman wouldn’t return to Australia.

Now, though, Wests chief executive Shane Richardson has warned the Bradfordian that it won’t be an easy ride.

“We don’t want any player who doesn’t want to be at the club for the crocodile roll that lies ahead and that applies to every player including John Bateman,” Richardson told The Daily Telegraph.

“If he’s not comfortable with the club and the direction Benji is taking us, that is a decision for him.”

Bateman currently has two years left on his four-year deal, with the club still paying him over $650,000 per season, though head coach Benji Marshall was willing to send the back-rower to the New South Wales Cup during the 2024 NRL season.

