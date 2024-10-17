Bevan French on why he chose to stay at Wigan Warriors and what makes separates Matt Peet from other coaches

WIGAN WARRIORS are a club at the heart of the community.

Since the likes of Shaun Wane and Matt Peet took over as head coaches of the Wigan club, that community link has been enhanced drastically.

Both men understand what it is to be a Wiganer but Peet has taken it a step further, inspiring his players to seven trophies in succession – underlined by a tremendous 9-2 win over Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final on Saturday night.

That victory meant that the Warriors now hold all four trophies – the World Club Challenge, League Leaders’ Shield, Challenge Cup and the Grand Final.

The connection between the players, Peet and the backroom staff is all there to see. But that connection runs deeper, too.

The bond between the club and Wigan itself is as strong as it has ever been – and superstar Bevan French is a firm example of that.

“The very first thing he did when he became head coach, he made it clear about building the connection between the club and community,” French said.

“He is a great people person, it’s a team sport but he gets everyone individually on a personal level. What works for me might not work for someone else.

“Generally, he cares about every individual. I think that’s why everyone wants to work hard for him. It’s a very family-orientated club and it’s a pleasure to work under someone like him.

“I’m really glad I’m here. He’s turned the club around and I think he deserves every accolade he gets.”

With French consistently linked with moves back to the NRL before he signed a four-year deal until the end of 2028 earlier this year, it may have taken some by surprise that the ex-Parramatta Eels star rejected strong advances.

But, the 28-year-old could not be prouder of the decision and his love for the club and the people that make it tick.

“Obviously I wouldn’t have the decision if I wasn’t happy with the progress I was making under these guys not only on the pitch and at training but as a person too.

“I am surrounded by these good people, all the leaders and older players, coaching staff and the people just at Robin Park, they are all just lovely people.”

