Ex-Warrington Wolves stalwart follows in Brett Hodgson’s footsteps as the latest to be axed from England following Kevin Sinfield and Steve Borthwick appointments

IT’S been a busy merry-go-round at England rugby union following the appointment of Leeds Rhinos Kevin Sinfield as defence coach under Steve Borthwick.

The two had carved out a dream team in 2022 at Premiership side Leicester Tigers, winning the title, but that success inevitably led to interest from a higher power – England.

Borthwick has been appointed as head coach whilst Sinfield has taken up defensive duties. And now former Warrington Wolves stalwart Jon Clarke is the latest to be axed, according to the Daily Mail.

43-year-old Clarke joined the England rugby union set-up back in 2018 and was a key figure in the nation’s success in getting to the most recent Rugby World Cup Final.

However, his time has now come to an end, just like former Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson who has been replaced by Sinfield as defence coach.

Over a period of 12 seasons for Warrington, Clarke registered almost 250 appearances, earning three Great Britain caps whilst at the Cheshire club in 2007.

The hooker also had spells with the Wigan Warriors, London Broncos and Widnes Vikings, hanging up his boots at the end of the 2014 season following 67 appearances for the latter.

Clarke moved into the Widnes coaching set-up before moving to rugby union four years later.