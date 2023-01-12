Leeds Rhinos starlet makes short-term loan move

LEEDS RHINOS youngster Kai Morgan has been given a chance to sign for another West Yorkshire club having made an initial two-week loan move to Championship side Halifax Panthers.

The Halifax-born half back joins his hometown club having enjoyed an illustrious junior career at local community giants Siddal ARLFC, winning three division one titles, three Halifax cups, two Yorkshire Cups, two Challenge Cups and a National cup before signing an academy contract at Headingley.

Morgan was also part of the Rhinos academy side that won the academy grand final in 2022, beating St Helens 26-22 at Totally Wicked Stadium in September.

The 18 year old scored a try on his Leeds Rhinos debut against Bradford Bulls at Odsal in January 2022, and joins Simon Grix’s side looking for a taste of senior rugby heading into 2023.

Panthers head coach Simon Grix: “We are grateful to Rohan and Leeds for lending us Kai for a couple of weeks. He’s a local lad, Siddal junior, of an age where he needs to have a look at men’s rugby to see where he is at.

“He meets a need for us in the next couple of weeks, in terms of thickening us up in the halves. Right now that’s all it is, but he is a talented player so I’m excited to see how he goes and down the track you never know.”