Ex-Warrington Wolves star John Bateman drops future latest

FORMER Warrington Wolves star John Bateman has dropped the latest on his future following months of speculation.

Bateman, who is still under contract at the Wests Tigers for 2025 and 2026, spent the latter half of the 2024 season on loan at Warrington in Super League.

However, despite making the move to the northern hemisphere on a short-term deal, there was never any worry that Bateman wouldn’t return to Australia, despite Wests chief executive Shane Richardson giving the England international a warning about being ‘completely onboard’.

Speaking to the NRL website, Bateman said: “I’ve not spoken to anyone over there regarding the team and stuff like that; I’ve got two years left at Wests Tigers and I’m going back there.

“I’ve not even spoken to Wests Tigers since I left, to be fair. They just sent me a message saying [when] I’m due in.”.

He added: “I’m going back there. Whatever gets said and whatever goes on, that’s been said. I’m looking forward to being back there

“So yeah, I’ll be spending my time with my family but after Christmas I’ll be back there.”

Bateman currently has two years left on his four-year deal, with the club still paying him over $650,000 per season, though head coach Benji Marshall was willing to send the back-rower to the New South Wales Cup during the 2024 NRL season.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast