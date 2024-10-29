Castleford Tigers confirm Brett Delaney as assistant coach

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have appointed Brett Delaney as assistant coach.

The 39-year-old Australian once again links up with new Castleford head coach, Danny McGuire, who originally took Delaney to Hull KR during a spell as interim head coach in 2022.

Delaney played a key coaching role at Hull KR last season and will immediately strengthen McGuire’s coaching team.

The former centre/back-rower brings with him a wealth of experience, having started his career playing in the NRL for Parramatta Eels and the Gold Coast Titans before heading into the Super League in 2010 where he, alongside McGuire, picked up a string of silverware in his playing career before heading into his current role as an assistant coach.

McGuire said on the appointment: “‘In taking on the Head Coach role it was essential to me that I got the right person by my side and I’m really happy that Brett has decided to join us at Castleford.

“In my opinion, he’s one of the best defensive coaches in the game and will be a real asset to the club. He has a lot to bring to the table; the lads will benefit from his experience and coaching style and I’m really looking forward to working alongside him again.”

Delaney said: “I’m looking forward to joining Cas and working with Maggsy again, it will be a new challenge for me, with a new group.

“I’ll be leading on the defensive side of things and I’m looking forward to putting some different systems in place.”

