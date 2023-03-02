Ex-Wigan, St Helens and Warrington star links up with Featherstone Rovers

FORMER WIGAN WARRIORS and Warrington Wolves star Martin Gleeson has linked up with Featherstone Rovers following his exit from rugby union.

Gleeson had worked as attack coach under Eddie Jones before the latter was sacked and replaced by Steve Borthwick ahead of the Six Nations.

Former league stars Gleeson, Jon Clarke and and Brett Hodgson all lost their coaching roles with the latter now taking up a position alongside Jones with Australia rugby union.

“He is my best mate Glees, we keep in touch and share ideas whether it is league or union,” Long said.

“He’s been sat on his couch for about six minutes so I just said ‘do you want to come down and look at some plays that we are running?’

“’We are running some new shapes’ and he is a very intelligent bloke on attack. He has come in and given the boys a fresh voice, good ideas and hopefully we will try to implement them on Monday night.”

Featherstone are currently sitting top of the Championship table following four wins from four as they face the Bradford Bulls on Monday night.